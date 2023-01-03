26-year-old set to complete permanent Bradford City departure

Bradford City defender Fiacre Kelleher has been recalled from his Solihull Moors loan ahead of a permanent move to a new club, the Telegraph and Argus has said.

Bradford City sanctioned a temporary move for Kelleher in the summer transfer window.

A year after bringing him in from Wrexham, the Bantams sent him back to the National League, where he had previously spent time on loan while on the books at Oxford United back in the 2017/18 campaign.

His deal with the Moors was poised to run until the end of the season but now, Kelleher is headed for pastures new.

As reported by the Telegraph and Argus, following his recall from his loan with the non-league club, the Irish centre-back is set to complete a permanent move away from Valley Parade to become the first player to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The destination is not mentioned, but it certainly seems as though Kelleher’s time as a Bantam is coming to an end.

The right time for a new start…

Although Kelleher’s Solihull Moors deal meant he was sorted with a club until the end of the season, a permanent move this winter means there will be no summer limbo for the Irishman.

It would’ve been a surprise to see him break back into Mark Hughes’ side after being allowed out on loan for this season and having been signed under Derek Adams, the club is moving in a different direction now.

There were encouraging moments in Kelleher’s 11 appearances for Bradford City but it seems a permanent exit is best for both parties this winter, so it will be interesting to see just where the ex-Celtic man winds up.