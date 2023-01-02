West Ham end young midfielder’s League Two loan spell

Colchester United boss Matt Bloomfield has confirmed West Ham have recalled young attacking midfielder Dan Chesters from his loan with the club.

West Ham sanctioned a loan move for young attacker Chesters in the summer transfer window.

Colchester United recruited the 20-year-old on a season-long deal, bringing him in as another option on the wings and in attacking midfield. However, he’s struggled to nail down a starting spot with the League Two side, starting six times in his 14 league outings.

Now, with the January window open, it’s emerged that Chesters has returned to his parent club early.

Speaking to Gazette News, Colchester United boss Bloomfield confirmed that the youngster has been brought back to East London by West Ham. In confirming the news, he wished the youngster all the best moving forward and thanked him for his services during his stay at the JobServe Community Stadium.

He said:

“Dan has been recalled by West Ham.

“His loan has come to an end and we thank him for his endeavours since he’s been here. Dan has done well since he’s been here. We’ve tried to give him as many opportunities as we can whilst he’s been here. He’s not our player but we’ve tried to look after him as one of our own.

“But he goes back to West Ham with our best wishes and we’ll keep an eye on his future career.”

Time to look elsewhere?

Chesters really struggled for chances under Wayne Brown but did get more opportunities under Bloomfield. There were bright moments for the promising West Ham youngster but it will have been hoped he would get more game time with the U’s.

His return to the London Stadium means Colchester are down on yet another attacking option.

Bez Lubala’s loan has ended as well, so the main options in-behind the striker are Luke Hannant, Noah Chilvers, Freddie Sears and Alex Newby. Jayden Fevrier can operate there too, but bringing in another wideman this month could be beneficial for Bloomfield and co as they bid to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.