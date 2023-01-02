Swansea City weighing up big decision regarding 21-year-old – potentially huge blow for Plymouth Argyle

Swansea City are now seriously considering a recall for Morgan Whittaker amid his flying form for Plymouth Argyle, Planet Swans has said.

Swansea City sanctioned a new loan move for young forward Whittaker in the summer transfer window.

He didn’t figure in Russell Martin’s first-team plans initially so a move to Plymouth Argyle was wrapped up and since then, the former Derby County man hasn’t looked back. Whittaker has notched nine goals and seven assists in 31 games, helping the Pilgrims rise to the top of the table.

Inevitably, a January recall has become a topic of discussion and with the window now open, new claims have emerged.

Planet Swans have said that Swansea City are seriously considering bringing Whittaker back to the Swansea.com Stadium in a bid to bolster their ranks again with winter departures on the cards.

He’d be another option in Martin’s frontline, operating either as a striker or as one of those in-behind the frontman.

A big decision to make…

There’s pros and cons for both sides of the situation. A Plymouth Argyle stay would see Whittaker getting guaranteed minutes for a club in a really good spot. Playing a key role in a promotion-winning side could do wonders for his development and it’s already seen him play some of the best football of his career.

Losing him would be a huge blow for the Pilgrims, but Swansea are the team with the power here.

They have the recall option and if they need attacking reinforcements, it seems logical to save money on signing someone by bringing back one of their own players who is in flying form.

It remains to be seen how the situation pans out though with plenty of the month remaining.