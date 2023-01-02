Sheffield United centre-back attracting growing Premier League interest, reporter claims

Sheffield United defender John Egan is drawing growing interest from the Premier League, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Sheffield United’s backline has been key to their success so far this season and defensive mainstay Egan has been a standout performer again.

The Irishman missed the win over Blackpool through suspension but has played in every other league game, donning the captain’s armband for much of the campaign while the Blades have risen to 2nd place under Paul Heckingbottom.

Now though, with the January transfer window underway, the 30-year-old is claimed to be drawing top-flight interest.

Reporter Darren Witcoop has said on Twitter that Sheffield United ‘face a fight’ to hold onto the centre-back this winter as Premier League interest in his services grows. It remains to be seen just who is keen though, with no clubs named at this point.

Egan’s contract at Bramall Lane currently runs until the summer of 2024.

A must-keep player…

Losing a player of Egan’s important halfway through the season would be a big blow for the Blades.

With the club’s promotion push looking so promising, it would be a real surprise to see Egan jump ship to return to the Premier League now, but it remains to be seen who comes in for his services and how much a bid would be if one does come in.

He’s started all but one game this season to take him to 191 appearances in a Sheffield United shirt and it will be hoped Egan can get another Blades promotion under his belt this campaign as they fight it out with Burnley for the title while the chasing pack scrap amongst themselves.