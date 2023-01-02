Rotherham United man wanted by Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers are keen on Rotherham United striker Tom Eaves, says Alan Nixon.

Eaves, 30, joined Rotherham United on a free transfer last summer after leaving Championship rivals Hull City. But the striker is yet to score in 17 league appearances for the Millers this season, who are struggling near the foot of the Championship table.

Bolton meanwhile are performing well in League One this season. Ian Evatt’s side currently sit in 7th place of the table, and it seems like they’re keen on signing a new striker this month with Huddersfield Town’s Danny Ward having already been linked.

Now though, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that the Trotters are keen on former player Eaves, who was at the club between 2010 and 2016. He only featured four times in the league during that time though, having spent the vast majority of his time at Bolton Wanderers out on loan.

Eaves to leave Rotherham?

Despite Rotherham’s struggles in the Championship this season, Eaves leaving in this month’s transfer window doesn’t seem like it’d be the worst thing in the world for Matt Taylor’s side.

They could yet make a nice little profit on a player they signed for free last summer, and Eaves isn’t exactly a key player for them either.

He’s definitely been useful, but if Rotherham can replace him with a better striker in this month’s transfer window then it would be good business all around. And signing him would definitely aid Bolton’s promotion push too, although it’s not exactly the marquee signing that Trotters fans might want to see.

Rotherham return to action v Ipswich Town in the FA Cup later this week, whilst Bolton travel to Barnsley in League One tonight.