Rotherham United keen on 12-goal/assist striker, reporter claims

Rotherham United are lining up Northern Irish striker Lee Bonis as a winter transfer target, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Rotherham United have slid into the Championship relegation fight after initially making a promising start to the season.

It’s been a tough start to life with the Millers for Matt Taylor since replacing Paul Warne but it will be hoped that the January transfer window can give him the chance to strengthen his ranks enough to guide the club away from the drop.

Now, with the window officially open, Northern Irish striker Bonis is claimed to have emerged as a target.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Millers are keen on the 23-year-old striker, who has been in good form for top-tier Northern Irish side Larne in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Portadown-born ace has managed eight goals and four assists in 19 Premiership games so far this season.

A gamble for Rotherham…

Bonis has been in strong form for Larne and has proven himself as a prolific striker at his level. However, Rotherham United are in a fight to stay in the Championship and resting their hopes on a player who is yet to play at a really reputable level would be a risk.

Plenty of players have come over from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland before and proven themselves as up to the standard and there’s no reason why Bonis couldn’t do the same. But, given the position the Millers find themselves in, they’d surely be better off putting their faith in someone more proven at this level.

It remains to be seen how the situation pans out though, with Bonis reportedly on the radar.