Rangers reportedly keen on player currently on loan at Birmingham City

Rangers are keen on Wolves’ Dion Sanderson who is currently on loan at Birmingham City, says Alan Nixon.

Sanderson, 23, joined Birmingham City on loan from Wolves last summer, for a second spell in as many seasons at St Andrew’s. The Englishman has since featured 24 times in the Championship this season and he’s thoroughly impressed; so much so that Blues are keen on a permanent swoop for Sanderson.

But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Scottish giants Rangers are keen on Sanderson. New Gers boss Michael Beale is said to be keen on adding some fresh talent to his side in next month’s transfer window and Nixon says that Sanderson is wanted at Ibrox.

Beale left QPR to take over at Rangers earlier this season. Former QPR no.2 John Eustace took charge of Birmingham City in the summer and he had previously worked with Sanderson in west London, after Wolves recalled Sanderson from Blues midway through the last campaign and sent him to QPR.