QPR team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United: Duo potentially back in contention but illness may limit Critchley’s options

QPR host Sheffield United in the Championship tonight.

QPR welcome 2nd place Sheffield United to west London later this evening. The R’s go into this one on the back of a 3-0 defeat at home to Luton Town last time out – their first loss of the Neil Critchley era.

Sheffield United meanwhile have won their last five. Paul Heckingbottom’s side sit comfortably in 2nd and they’ll be out for revenge tonight, after suffering a 1-0 loss at home to QPR back in October.

QPR team news

QPR have seen Stefan Johansen and Leon Balogun return to training ahead of this game, but Critchley couldn’t say whether or not either player is in contention to feature in tonight’s squad.

Elsewhere, Ilias Chair, Andre Dozzell, and Jake Clarke-Salter have all been suffering with illness of late – the latter two missed out of the game v Luton Town entirely, and it remains to be seen how much the trio will feature tonight.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Dickie

Laird

Field

Amos

Chair

Iroegbunam

Willock

Roberts

Expect to see some changes for tonight’s game. Chris Willock started on the bench last time out and so he should be fit and raring to go from the start tonight.

Elsewhere, Tyler Roberts could return to the no.9 position where he playing earlier in the campaign, in place of the misfiring Lyndon Dykes.

Tim Iroegbunam should return to the attacking midfield three with Luke Amos potentially partnering Sam Field in front of the defence – Amos will provide some energy in the middle whilst Iroegbunam is more effective further up the field.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.