Plymouth Argyle see bid knocked back for striker wanted by Championship clubs

Plymouth Argyle have seen a bid rejected by Cambridge United for forward Harvey Knibbs, reporter Mike McGrath has said.

Plymouth Argyle have wasted no time in bringing in fresh recruits, with new blood already through the door at Home Park.

The Pilgrims added New Zealand international Ben Waine to their ranks on a permanent basis in a bid to strengthen their fight for promotion. However, Steven Schumacher will be hoping their business doesn’t stop there.

The League One leaders have been knocked back with a move to Cambridge United star Knibbs though, it has been reported.

Daily Telegraph reporter McGrath has said on Twitter that the 23-year-old has interest from Championship clubs this month, but it’s Plymouth Argyle who have had an offer rejected for the U’s star.

Plymouth had a bid rejected for Cambridge forward Harvey Knibbs, who also has interest from clubs in the Championship #PAFC #CUFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) December 31, 2022

Knibbs has managed four goals and two assists in 23 games for a struggling Cambridge United side. He looks a player ready for a shot at a more upwardly mobile club, and the Pilgrims certainly fit that description.

A winter battle for Knibbs?

Versatile attacker Knibbs can play anywhere across the front three or as an attacking midfielder and he looks like he’s ready to make a move up the EFL ladder, be it to a top League One club or to the Championship.

It remains unknown which Championship clubs are keen on the ex-Aston Villa starlet, but they could provide some solid competition for Plymouth Argyle in their efforts to sign the attacker.

After being knocked back in their first bid, it will be interesting to see if the Pilgrims return with a fresh offer for Knibbs or if they turn their attentions elsewhere this winter.