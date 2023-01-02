Oxford United enter chase for 21-year-old ace – L1 rivals have already had a bid accepted

Oxford United are looking to rival Forest Green Rovers for St. Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon, the Scottish Daily Express has said.

Oxford United could do with a fresh face or two to breathe life into their 2022/23 campaign.

Karl Robinson’s side are often in and around the fight for the League One play-offs but they’re currently down in 14th. Underwhelming performances mean they’re nine points off the top-six, but with some fresh blood this winter, there’s still plenty of time to revive their ambitions in a highly competitive league.

Now, reports in Scotland have said the U’s are entering the race for sought-after starlet Erhahon.

Forest Green Rovers have already had a bid for the 21-year-old accepted but the Scottish Daily Express has said the Yellows are now considering a rival bid for the midfielder, who has thoroughly impressed in the Scottish Premiership this season.

He’s started all 17 league games thus far, forming a strong midfield trio alongside Mark O’Hara and Keanu Baccus.

Too late?

It certainly seems Forest Green are in the driving seat for a deal given that they’ve already had a bid accepted for Erhahon.

However, they are currently rooted to the bottom of the division, so a move to someone further up and more upwardly mobile like Oxford United could prove to be an attractive option.

Obviously, the U’s aren’t in the play-off fight just yet but they have been before and their ambition will be to return to those heights. It remains to be seen if that appeals to Erhahon enough though as he weighs up his options ahead of an expected move to the Football League this month.