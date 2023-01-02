Out-of-favour Burnley man expected to complete move away in the next 48 hours

Burnley defender Matt Lowton’s move to Huddersfield Town is expected to go through in the next 48 hours, Lancs Live has said.

Burnley’s long-serving right-back Lowton has been one of those to fall down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany.

The influx of summer signings has seen a few established players drop down the ranks and Lowton is certainly among them, with his only two appearances so far this season coming in the EFL Cup.

Amid his lack of game time, a winter exit has been heavily rumoured and Huddersfield Town have been said keen.

Now, Lancs Live has said the 32-year-old is expected to make the move to the Terriers in the next 48 hours.

The former Aston Villa defender, who joined the club in the summer of 2015, is set to join Mark Fotheringham’s side on loan until the end of the season, which is also when his deal at Turf Moor expires.

Best for all…

It’s clear to see that Lowton isn’t in Burnley’s first-team plans moving forward so with his deal up in the summer, it makes sense for him to head out this winter in a bid to find regular game time elsewhere.

He’ll still be playing Championship football too and his experience could be of great value as Huddersfield fight to maintain their second-tier status.

A successful spell out on loan should put him in the shop window before coming available at the end of the season, so it will be hoped he can make a good impression should his move to Yorkshire go through in the next 48 hours as expected.

Lowton has played 203 games for Burnley across all competitions, managing three goals and 14 assists in the process.