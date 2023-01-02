Opinion: Potentially available Brighton attacker would be ideal Sunderland signing, played under Mowbray before

Sunderland saw Ellis Simms recalled by Everton yesterday, in what is a really devastating blow for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Simms had just started to find form with Sunderland. The 21-year-old scored four in his last six outings for the Black Cats, leaving with a total of seven goals in 17 Championship outings.

Mowbray now has just Ross Stewart at his disposal. Sunderland have an alarming need for a striker and it seems like talks are already well underway to find a replacement, with The Northern Echo recently revealing that Sunderland are in talks to sign a striker on a permanent basis.

But Mowbray could still do with more attacking options, and one potentially available player he could target is Reda Khadra.

Reda all about it…

Khadra joined Sheffield United on loan last summer but he’s not a regular starter at Bramall Lane, and now Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Brighton look ready to recall him in this month’s transfer window.

It seems highly likely that the Seagulls would look to send the ex-Borussia Dortmund man out on loan again should they recall him. He proved himself at Championship level last season, scoring four and assisting twice in 27 Championship outings for Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers.

Khadra’s pace and forward-thinking was effective in a Mowbray-style side and although he didn’t set the Championship alight in terms of goals, he was a very important player for Blackburn whose fans quickly warmed to the German.

Sunderland need attacking reinforcements this month, and soon. Khadra could quickly become available and sending him to Sunderland would make sense from all perspectives – he’d surely get a lot more game time than he is now at Sheffield United and Mowbray would be getting a much-needed attacker, who already knows how to get the best out of.