Major update shared on Brighton man Reda Khadra’s Sheffield United future

Brighton are ‘ready’ to bring Reda Khadra back from his loan spell at Sheffield United, says Alan Nixon.

Khadra, 21, joined Sheffield United on loan from Brighton last summer. But since, the former Borussia Dortmund youngster has failed to hold down a regular starting spot for Paul Heckingbottom’s side having featured 15 times in the Championship this season, scoring once.

Now though, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Brighton are ready to bring Khadra back from Bramall Lane. He says that the Seagulls will review Khadra’s time at Sheffield United, and it seems likely that Brighton will look to find another temporary home for Khadra in this month’s transfer window.

Sheffield United have won their last five in the Championship. They’re keeping the heat on current league leaders Burnley who only sit three points ahead of the Blades – Blackburn Rovers in 3rd are eight points behind United, who also have a game in hand.

Khadra to return to Brighton…

For both Khadra and Sheffield United, him returning to Brighton might be for the best. He showed last season at Blackburn that he’s a player who can definitely provide at Championship level, but Sheffield United have a lot of quality in attack and Khadra’s struggled for game time.

He would definitely be a good loan signing for a number of other clubs in the Championship and it seems very likely that Brighton will send him out on loan again this month, should they recall him that is.

And for United, Khadra returning to Brighton opens up a loan space in their side, which will definitely be useful in the transfer window this month.

Sheffield United return to action v QPR tonight.