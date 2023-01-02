Latest Sunderland news: Black Cats eyeing Blackpool man, key duo linked with moves away + more

Sunderland’s January transfer window is already getting hectic, with a number of Black Cats stories in the news.

And the biggest one of late is the news that Ellis Simms has returned to parent club Everton. The Toffees decided to recall the in-form striker two days ago and it comes as a real blow for Tony Mowbray’s side – Simms had scored seven in 17 league appearances for Sunderland this season.

Elsewhere, interest in Ross Stewart is seemingly ramping up. Keith Downie revealed last week that Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, and Stoke City are all interested in the Scot, as well as Crystal Palace and Brentford. Stewart has only recently returned from injury, but he’s managed to hit the ground running having scored a goal in each of his first four games back.

Downie also went on to reveal that Sunderland could turn towards Blackpool striker Jerry Yates should Stewart leave this month – the Englishman has scored nine goals in the Championship so far this season.

Middlesbrough are showing the strongest interest from a clutch of clubs wanting to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Stewart could leave in January with Blackburn & Stoke among a number of Champ clubs – plus Rangers – keen.

PL duo Crystal Palace & Brentford also monitoring. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) December 29, 2022

Alex Pritchard has also been linked with a somewhat surprise transfer going into this month. Mike McGrath took to Twitter to reveal that Pritchard – who’s out of contract at Sunderland this summer – has interest from a host of Championship clubs.

But in what seems like a potentially positive bit of news for Sunderland fans; Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter saying that Manchester United are currently very happy with how Amad Diallo is performing on loan at Sunderland. There’s been suggestions that he could be recalled this month but Romano’s comment may well suggest otherwise.

Sunderland return to action v Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup later this week.