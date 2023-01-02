Jonny Howson heaps praise on emerging Middlesbrough star after ‘truly deserved’ new deal

Middlesbrough talent Hayden Hackney has drawn high praise from midfield partner Jonny Howson amid his emergence as a regular starter under Michael Carrick.

Middlesbrough man Hackney has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for Carrick’s Boro.

Academy graduates are often given a chance to impress when a new boss comes in, with the managers keen to gauge just who can make an impact for his first-team straight away. Hackney has been the beneficiary of that this season and he’s certainly made the most of his chance to impress.

His form was rewarded with a new deal last month too, and now, he’s drawn high praise from midfield partner Howson.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Howson spoke highly his understanding of the game given his age and stated he will always be there to support the youngster as he he breaks into regular first-team football at the Riverside.

When asked about playing alongside him, Howson said of Hackney:

“It’s been great.

“He understands the game at a very young age and knows how to play the game. He’s been around it for a few years. He went on loan last season. Sometimes it’s about giving these lads a chance.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to get a true judgement until you get out there and play a few games. Hayden has taken to it no problem at all. He hasn’t been fazed by anything. He’s come in and his performances warrant him playing more games. He’s got his new deal which he truly deserved, fair play to him.

“Being the experienced one any help I can give him I will. He doesn’t need me to get him through the game because he does that himself. But off the pitch and moving forward, I’m always there for him.”

A gem for Carrick…

Having Carrick as boss should really help Hackney go from strength to strength at Middlesbrough.

There are few midfielders to have spent such a long time playing at the very top of the game and Carrick is certainly among them, placing himself as one of the top English central midfielders the Premier League has seen for his time with Manchester United and Spurs.

Learning from him while playing alongside an experienced, exemplary professional like Howson should to wonders for Hackney. He’s already shown he’s got the technical ability to thrive in this Boro side, so it will be hoped this is only the beginning for the Redcar-born starlet.