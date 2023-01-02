Ipswich Town lining up new £1m offer for League One star, report claims

Ipswich Town are readying another bid for Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor, Football League World has claimed.

Ipswich Town will be hoping some fresh additions this winter can help give them the edge in the fight for automatic promotion.

The Tractor Boys are duking it out with Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday in the race for a Championship return. Kieran McKenna’s side sit 2nd at the moment, although they’re now level on points with the Owls and seven points behind the Pilgrims with a game in hand.

One man who has been linked with a Portman Road move ahead of January is Peterborough United star Taylor and now, with the window open, fresh claims have emerged.

Football League World has said Ipswich Town are readying a second bid for Taylor, with the £1m the fee mentioned.

This comes after the same outlet reported a first bid last month, although TWTD said after that only an enquiry had been made.

Time will tell…

It would be a surprise if Peterborough United let one of their best players move onto a League One rival but Ipswich Town have shown they have the financial power to persuade rival teams to do so before.

The Tractor Boys will be in need of midfield reinforcements this month too, and Taylor would be a great addition.

He’s proven himself as one of the division’s best central midfielders since stepping up from the National League and even made a good impression in the Championship last season, so he’d be a good addition looking to the long-term too.

It remains to be seen how the situation pans out though, with conflicting claims previously emerging on the matter.