Ipswich Town join Swansea City and Hull City in pursuit of Premier League starlet

Ipswich Town have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei on loan, reports Alan Nixon.

Ebiowei, 19, joined Crystal Palace from Derby County last summer. Since, the Englishman has featured three times in the Premier League, but reports leading up to January have linked him with a number of Football League clubs. Swansea City and Hull City have both been linked with a loan move, and now so too have Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are flying high in League One this season. Kieran McKenna’s side currently sit in 2nd place of the table – level on points with Sheffield Wednesday in 3rd but now seven points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle. January then could be vital for Ipswich Town and Nixon has now revealed on his Patreon that they’re keen on a potential loan swoop for Ebiowei.

An edge for Ipswich Town?

Being in League One, game time might be more readily-available for Ebiowei. Hull City and Swansea City could certainly do with a player for Ebiowei’s quality but it’s easy to forget that he’s still very inexperienced, and largely unproven at Championship level.

At his age, a spell in League One could be hugely beneficial. What’s more is that Palace may rather send Ebiowei to a club with momentum, who are challenging near the top of their respective table, and who are also playing a brand of attacking and attractive football – three things that Ipswich Town have, or are doing.

This one definitely seems like an exciting rumour and a realistic one too. Ipswich Town have fallen behind Plymouth in recent weeks but a few positive signing in January could get them back on level terms.

Ipswich Town return to action v Lincoln City tonight.