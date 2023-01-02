In-form Middlesbrough star being monitored by Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton

Middlesbrough talisman Chuba Akpom form has alerted Premier League trio Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton, according to the Daily Mail.

Middlesbrough’s rise up the table has seen Akpom take a starring role at the Riverside.

His time with Boro since joining in September 2020 hasn’t always been plain sailing but he’s in some of the form of his life at the moment. The ex-Arsenal starlet has 12 goals in 18 Championship games and is now the division’s top scorer.

Now, with the January transfer window underway, the forward is drawing interest from the Premier League.

The Daily Mail claims Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all monitoring Akpom this winter. All three are hoping to add some more firepower to their ranks this winter and amid his flying form for Boro, Akpom is being viewed as a potential trial solution to the trio’s struggles in front of goal.

Akpom’s Middlesbrough contract is up this summer but they do hold a 12-month extension option.

Interest inevitable?

Given his contract situation and the form he’s shown in recent months, it doesn’t come as much surprise to see Akpom drawing attention from elsewhere.

The London-born forward long looked like a player with a future at the top while breaking through at Arsenal and after a prolific time in Greece, it’s clear to see he’s now finding his feet on these shores too.

Operating as either a striker or an attacking midfielder, Akpom has been influential in Carrick’s successful start to his Middlesbrough reign. Losing him would be a big blow and if there wasn’t an urgency to resolve his contract situation before, there surely will be now amid Premier League interest.