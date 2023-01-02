Fresh transfer interest in Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri revealed after previous Birmingham City loan recall suggestions

Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri is wanted by Marseille, reports Alan Nixon.

Mejbri, 19, is currently on loan at Birmingham City. The Tunisian international joined Blues on a season-long loan last summer and he’s since featured 19 times in the Championship, assisting three times. And despite not scoring yet, he’s thoroughly impressed the Birmingham City faithful.

Now though, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Mejbri ‘is on the wanted list’ of French giants Marseille. Previous reports have suggested that Manchester United could recall Mejbri in this month’s transfer window, although contrasting reports then claimed that Mejbri was set to stay at St Andrew’s beyond this month.

Nixon also revealed on his Patreon that Rangers are keen on Dion Sanderson, who’s currently on loan at Birmingham City from Wolves.

Mejbri to Marseille?

Mejbri has certainly showcased a lot of skill in the Championship this season. He’s a very direct player who loves to drive forward with the ball, and he’s definitely given Blues an added edge in attack.

Losing him would be a real blow for Birmingham City who seem to have had no luck with loan players in recent seasons – the possibility of losing Sanderson as well could make for a really rough month for Eustace and his side.

But United should be happy with Mejbri’s current progress at Birmingham City and if it’s a loan deal Marseille want, they might not get it all that easily. But if they fancy a permanent swoop, and they put good money on the table, United could easily accept and Mejbri would surely be attracted to the possibility.

Blues return to action v Middlesbrough later tonight.