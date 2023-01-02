Critchley hints at QPR transfer action as he highlights ‘obvious issue’ in the side

QPR boss Neil Critchley has suggested that he could look to sign a new striker in this month’s transfer window.

QPR have now played three games under Critchley’s watch; winning one, drawing one, and losing one. The R’s have only scored once in those three and their drop in form over the past several weeks has seen them drop down into 14th place of the Championship table.

After a blistering start to the campaign, QPR’s attacking prowess has declined. Critchley only really has Lyndon Dykes at his disposal up top with the likes of Macauley Bonne out of favour, and with Leeds United Tyler Roberts having struggled for fitness.

And speaking to West London Sport, Critchley has highlighted his side’s lack of goals and has suggested that QPR might look towards the transfer market to solve that issue.

He said:

“We’ve got an obvious issue at the moment in scoring goals. So it’s something we need to think about. I’ve been here for three games, so I’m assessing every player in the squad and looking at what we need.

“I always look from within first because I think my duty is to try and improve the players you’ve got at your disposal.

“However, if a player is available that we think could improve the squad and it’s within the means of the football club then I’m sure that’s something we could look at.”

QPR in need of a striker?

Every team at any stage of the campaign could do with another striker. No team can have too many of them but for QPR in particular, a new striker seems like a real priority – and a growing one at that.

Dykes is a decent player at this level but he’s not provided the goods this season. Add to that the drop in form of players like Chris Willock and Ilias Chair, and things are looking pretty bleak for QPR right now.

But they remain just three points outside the top-six. It’s easy to get carried away with how good or how bad a team’s season is going, but there’s no need for Critchley and QPR to panic.

A new striker is definitely a requirement though, whether it be this month or next summer. But whether QPR have the resources to go out and buy one remains to be seen – a player sale might be required in order for the R’s to make a significant player purchase this month.