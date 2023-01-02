Burnley’s £2m man identified as potential Sheffield Wednesday transfer target

Sheffield Wednesday have identified Burnley centre-back Luke McNally as a possible centre-back target, The Star has said

Burnley looked to have pulled off an impressive coup when they signed McNally from Oxford United in the summer.

The Irishman joined the Clarets after a thoroughly impressive season in League One for a reported £2m. However, he’s been used sparsely by Vincent Kompany, making just three appearances across all competitions so far this campaign.

Ahead of January, questions have inevitably raised about his immediate future and now, he’s fielding interest from elsewhere.

The Star states that Sheffield Wednesday have identified McNally as a potential option as they look to bolster their options at the heart of defence. Injuries have left them light on options and with recall worries surrounding Mark McGuinness, McNally’s name has been mentioned as a potential option to help their problems at the back.

A loan exit has been mooted for McNally, but it remains to be seen how his situation pans out.

A good move for all?

Sheffield Wednesday need another centre-back this winter, regardless of whether or not they lose McGuinness to Cardiff. And with McNally getting next to no first-team minutes, it seems best that he heads elsewhere for the rest of the season.

He’s already proven himself in League One and a stint with Wednesday would allow him to fight it out right at the top of the table with Darren Moore’s side firmly in the automatic promotion fight.

It makes sense for him to head out given that he’s only been in one Championship matchday squad since August 20th, so it will be hoped a move can come to fruition.