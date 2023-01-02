Burnley man reportedly seals MLS move

MLS side Charlotte FC have reportedly signed Burnley’s Ashley Westwood.

An emerging report from MLSsoccer.com claim that Burnley man Westwood, 32, has joined Charlotte FC.

The attacking midfielder has been sidelined since April with an ankle injury and hasn’t featured under Vincent Kompany, whose side currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table.

Westwood joined Burnley in 2017, having since featured 181 times in all competitions for the Clarets, scoring seven goals.

Burnley signed a horde of new players last summer and it was always going to prove difficult for Westwood to eventually work his way back into the side.

Westwood saw his Turf Moor contract expire at the end of this season, but he now looks to have joined Charlotte FC who finished 9th in the Eastern Conference of their inaugural MLS campaign in 2022.

Westwood to the MLS…

Westwood has enjoyed an impressive career to date and this move to Charlotte presents with a new and very exciting challenge.

And his challenge is made more difficult by his recent injury which had him on the sidelines for well over half-a-year. But Charlotte are signing a vastly experienced midfielder who can play in a number of positions as well.

For Burnley, it seems like the correct decision and it trims Kompany’s inflated squad slightly. There’s a few more players who Burnley will expect to move on this month, with Matthew Lowton reportedly set to join Huddersfield Town as well.

Burnley return to action v Swansea City later tonight.