Bournemouth keen on signing Burnley favourite

Bournemouth are keen on Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, says Alan Nixon.

Brownhill, 27, has been in fine form for Burnley this season, featuring 24 times in the Championship so far, scoring five and assisting six goals. The Englishman was wanted by a number of Premier League clubs towards the end of last summer including Leicester City and Southampton, but Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Bournemouth are interested in signing Brownhill next month.

Nixon says that Cherries boss Gary O’Neil is keen on signing Brownhill, whom he played with at Bristol City in the past. Bournemouth currently sit in 15th place of the Premier League table after O’Neil took charge earlier in the campaign – Burnley sit in 1st place of the Championship table, with Vincent Kompany’s side having been ruthless in the second tier so far this season.