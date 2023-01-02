Bolton Wanderers poised to recruit 23-year-old Southampton forward

Bolton Wanderers are set to sign Dan N’Lundulu on loan from Southampton when his Cheltenham Town stint ends later this week, it has been reported.

Southampton sanctioned a loan move to Cheltenham Town for N’Lundulu in the summer transfer window.

It marked his second spell with the Robins after first joining them in January 2022. However, his time with Wade Elliott’s side is set to come to an end at the end of this week, but it won’t spell the end of his time in League One.

As per a report from Gloucestershire Live, after his time with Cheltenham Town finishes, N’Lundulu is poised to link up with the Robins’ divisional rivals Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters are in the market for some fresh attacking options this winter and after the Southampton striker’s return of five goals and three assists in 26 outings for Cheltenham, it seems he’s poised to link up with Ian Evatt’s men for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

A new striker inbound?

N’Lundulu has shown promise at Southampton and his performances have warranted a regular starting role with Cheltenham.

However, it will be hoped that he can start to notch up some more goals given that his loan spells in the EFL to date haven’t yielded all that much. His tally of five so far this season is his best in first-team football, although the three assists he has notched up shows his game offers more than just goals.

Should the move go through, he’ll be competing with the likes of Dion Charles, Dapo Afolayan, Amadou Bakayoko, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Elias Kachunga for a place in Evatt’s starting XI.