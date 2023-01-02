Blackburn Rovers join Swansea City and Ipswich Town in race for Premier League starlet

Blackburn Rovers are the latest side to show interest in Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Ebiowei made the step up to the Premier League with Crystal Palace in the summer after an impressive breakthrough campaign with Derby County.

He’s got a bright future at Selhurst Park but there’s a wealth of attacking talent available to Patrick Vieira at the moment, so a loan move has been mooted for the 19-year-old leading up to the January transfer window.

Trusted reporter Nixon recently said Ipswich Town have recently joined Swansea City and Hull City in the race for the youngster and now, he says Blackburn Rovers have entered the battle.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is keen to bolster his ranks this month in a bid to maintain Rovers’ fight for promotion and Ebiowei has now emerged as a target. It remains to be seen just where the exciting winger winds up this month, but with interest persisting, a loan is looking more and more likely.

The race hots up again…

It’s not a surprise to see Ebiowei drawing so much interest. He’s a tricky, exciting winger who already has experience of Championship football, so a temporary deal would make for an impressive signing for whoever can bring him in.

Rovers already have a decent amount of wingers available so while he’d be a good addition, the competition for starting spots in Tomasson’s side may well work against him. Palace will be determined to send him somewhere he will be guaranteed good minutes and the existing options at Ewood Park could make that difficult.

It remains to be seen just where he ends up though, with speculation sure to persist over the course of the month.