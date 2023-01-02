Barnsley set sights on double Crystal Palace swoop

Crystal Palace youngsters Luke Plange and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are both targets for Barnsley, The Sun has said.

Barnsley are firmly in the fight for promotion back to the Championship, currently sitting 4th in League One.

There’s a nine-point gap between themselves and the automatic promotion spots but they’re in a good spot in the play-offs, with two of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday likely to go up automatically.

The Tykes can’t rest on their laurels after a strong start to the Michael Duff era though and new signings have been linked with the January transfer window now underway.

As per a report from The Sun, Barnsley are eyeing a double raid on Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Young striker Luke Plange and winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who are on loan with RWD Molenbeek and Charlton Athletic respectively, have both emerged as targets for the Tykes as Duff bids to strengthen this winter.

Plange could be recalled to give him game time in domestic football, while rumours have been circulating over a possible exit for Rak-Sakyi ahead of this month.

Two promising talents…

Both Plange and Rak-Sakyi would be solid options for Barnsley this month.

Plange has shown his talents in the Championship before but could do with more game time on these shores before returning to his parent club and fighting for a place in Patrick Vieira’s side. He gained minutes during his time with Derby County but a spell in League One could be a great one for him.

As for Rak-Sakyi, he’s already proven his ability in the third-tier this season but it could be beneficial for him to see out the season with a more upwardly mobile club that Charlton Athletic.

It remains to be seen how the situation pans out, but both would be eye-catching additions for Duff and co.