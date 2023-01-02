3 Josh Brownhill replacements Burnley should consider amid PL interest, including QPR ace

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has been linked with a potential move to Bournemouth.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon yesterday that Premier League side Bournemouth have an interest in Brownhill. The midfielder has scored five times and assisted six in the Championship so far this season, proving to be a really important player for Vincent Kompany’s Clarets.

They currently sit in 1st place of the table and have an 11 point gap between themselves and Blackburn Rovers in 3rd, but losing Brownhill this month could well put a dent in their promotion hopes.

Here we look at three central midfielders Burnley should consider of Brownhill leaves in this month’s transfer window…

Cameron Archer

Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer might not be a like-for-like replacement for Brownhill, but he would certainly add quality and goals to the side in Brownhill’s potential absence.

The 21-year-old seems like he could be heading out on loan again this month like he did in last year’s January transfer window – he went to Preston North End and scored seven goals in 20 Championship outings for the Lilywhites, who are keen on re-signing him.

Archer is a versatile attacker who can operate on either flank or straight down the middle, and so he could easily fill that no.10 position that Brownhill might yet vacate. And from a Villa perspective, sending Archer to a table-topping Burnley side seems like it’d be an attractive proposition.

Ilias Chair

QPR man Ilias Chair has been in decent form this season. The Moroccan international has recently returned from the World Cup where his nation put on a great display, but his QPR side have been tumbling down the table in recent weeks.

In October last year, Aston Villa were linked with a move for the 25-year-old who’s so far scored three and assisted six in the Championship. Having been with QPR for a number of years now, and with his side struggling for consistency of late, Chair may well be considering where his future lies and where his best chance of playing Premier League football might be.

He’s a no.10 who shares a lot of similar traits to Brownhill, and then some, so this could be a really shrewd – but certainly not cheap – signing for Burnley.

Gustavo Hamer

Burnley have been linked with two Coventry City players already this season – Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres. But the Clarets seem unlikely to sign either of them this month with O’Hare now out for the season, and with Gyokeres having widespread Premier League interest.

Hamer though is another Sky Blues player who’s attracted interest before, from the likes of Rangers and Celtic to name a couple of sides. The Dutch midfielder scored three and assisted nine in the league last season and he has four goals and three assists to his name this time round.

He’s a tough and energetic midfielder who clearly has an eye for goal and an eye for a pass, but he’s another Coventry man who wouldn’t be sold so easily.