3 Dion Sanderson replacements Birmingham City should consider amid fresh interest, including Brentford man

Birmingham City loanee Dion Sanderson has been linked with a January move to Rangers.

Wolves defender Sanderson has impressed on loan at Birmingham City this season. It’s his second loan spell at the club but yet again, it looks like it could be a short-lived one for the 23-year-old.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account yesterday that Rangers are now interested in a potential move for the Englishman, who’s reportedly valued at £3million. The Scottish giants could buy Sanderson outright from Wolves, leaving Birmingham City without a say in the matter.

Here we look at three potential Sanderson replacements Birmingham City should consider if he leaves St Andrew’s this month…

Teden Mengi

Teden Mengi spent time on loan with Birmingham City last season. He didn’t enjoy the most amazing time at St Andrew’s but he certainly showed glimpses of what he can do.

Now back at parent club Manchester United, it seems like Mengi could be someone who attracts loan interest in this month’s transfer window as he’s yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

He played in recent friendly fixtures for the Red Devils and so he should be relatively match-fit, and having barely played all season, he’ll surely be itching to find a temporary club and play some regular football.

This could be a potentially shrewd capture for Blues to consider should Sanderson move on this month.

Charlie Goode

Brentford’s Charlie Goode has endured a tough time with the Bees since joining from Northampton Town in 2020. He’s made just 14 league appearances for the club since with six of those coming in the Premier League last season – he also spent time on loan at Sheffield United last time round.

The Athletic say that Goode could be loaned out in this month’s transfer window and for Blues, it would be a solid capture to see them through until the summer transfer window. Goode showed in his time with Northampton that he’s a commanding defender with a good amount of ball-playing ability, so he could be ideal for Eustace’s Birmingham City side.

Ryan Porteous

Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous has been linked with a host of Championship clubs ahead of January, with recent reports reiterating Watford’s interest in the 23-year-old.

Porteous looks set to be moved on in this month’s transfer window after turning down a new contract with Hibs, ahead of his contract expiry this summer.

Hibs will no doubt prefer a permanent sale in this month’s transfer window, rather than seeing Porteous secure a pre-contract agreement which he could do with a Championship side. Birmingham City then might have to dip into their pockets for this one which seems unlikely at this moment in time, but not beyond the realms of possibility.

Porteous would be a solid long-term addition to the side and it would help Blues avoid losing loan players in the future.