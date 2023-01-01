‘They’re serious promotion contenders’ – Birmingham City v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Middlesbrough in the Championship on Monday afternoon.

Birmingham City come into their first game of 2023 off the back of a 1-0 loss to Hull City on Friday night.

The Blues have now lost back-to-back Championship games and one win in six has seen them drop to 16th. The tightly-packed nature of the division means they’re still only four points away from the play-offs.

However, Middlesbrough are absolutely flying at the moment and could yet extend Birmingham’s losing run.

Boro’s rise under Michael Carrick has been almost impeccable, winning six of their last eight games. They’re now all the way up in 6th place and could move as high as 3rd place if other results go in their favour.

Now, ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“Birmingham City have sprung a surprise or two this season and they’ve certainly shown they’re not to be underestimated. But after two losses without scoring, they’re not exactly on strong footing coming into this one against an in-form Boro.

“Honestly, there are few sides I can see stopping Middlesbrough when they’re on their game, so I think John Eustace’s Blues could be in for a tricky afternoon.

“They’re serious promotion contenders now and if they can maintain this form while others continue to slip up, it might not be long before Boro start to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

“This should be an away win.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Luke Phelps

“I was surprised to see Blues lose v Hull. And I’m also pleasantly surprised to see Boro so high up in the standings after their terrible start to the season.

“The momentum is definitely with the visitors here but I really like John Eustace as a coach and as a tactician too, and I think he’ll find a way to avoid a third-straight defeat in this one.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Middlesbrough