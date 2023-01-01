‘They’ll struggle in this one’ – West Brom v Reading prediction: The72

West Brom host Reading in the Championship on Monday afternoon.

West Brom’s turnaround under Carlos Corberan has left many impressed, even if an upturn in form was something that many predicted once they parted ways with former boss Steve Bruce.

The Baggies have now won seven of their last eight Championship games, with ‘keeper Alex Palmer and his defence keeping an impressive six clean sheets in the process.

As for Reading, they were able to rescue a point away to Norwich City late on Friday night. Andy Carroll fired home from the spot to ensure Paul Ince’s side returned to Berkshire with a share of the points.

They’re now in 10th having lost one of their last five games.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With West Brom in the vein of form they’ve been in, I can’t see Reading getting anything from this one.

“The Baggies do have some areas of weakness in their squad but they really do boast some of the Championship’s best players. Okay Yokuslu’s recent form has made him a standout for Coberan and when he performs well, the whole side tend to as well.

“Reading are a risky side to write off and huge credit has to go to Ince for how well he’s done in a tricky job. However, I do think they’ll struggle in this one. This should be a home win.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Reading

Luke Phelps

“You’d be foolish to bet against West Brom right now. They’re on fire and not only has Corberan bettered the team as a whole, he’s bettering so many individuals in the side too.

“With the top-six well within their reach, confidence should be sky high and I’m going to have to predict another Baggies win here. Reading are no pushovers though and I think Ince has done a decent job there. But it’s a home win for me.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Reading