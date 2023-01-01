‘Their struggles could persist’ – Norwich City v Watford prediction: The72

Norwich City host Watford in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Norwich City started the post-Dean Smith era with a 1-1 draw against Reading on Friday night.

It means that the Canaries are still three games without a win and the disappointment of missing out on the win late on comes as another blow to the morale at Carrow Road. They’re still just outside the play-offs in 7th place though.

As for Watford, they’ll know they need to bounce back after a heavy defeat to Swansea City on Friday.

Slaven Bilic’s side fell to a 4-0 loss to an out-of-form Swansea City side and have now suffered back-t0-back defeats. The Hornets are in 5th coming into this one and would drop behind Norwich if they are defeated.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Watford need to get back to winning ways after that display against Swansea City. The problem is that their squad is diminishing due to injury, so they need fresh faces to come in through the door this winter.

“Until then, their struggles could persist. Although, Norwich are a side not exactly in a good spot either.

“The Canaries are still managerless and they could do with a fresh face or two this winter as well. I can’t see this being particularly easy on the eye and I don’t think either side will have enough to take all three points.

“I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Watford

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams are at a bit of a loss right now; Norwich are without a manager and seemingly without a direction going forward, whilst Watford have come into a poor run of form at a bad time.

“The two teams have also had near-identical seasons so far in the Championship and both remain in strong positions in the table, so neither side should be too worried about their fortunes this season just yet.

“Given all of that, I can’t pick a winner in this one.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Watford