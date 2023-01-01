‘Back on track’ – Wigan Athletic v Hull City prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Hull City in the Championship on Monday afternoon.

Wigan Athletic have endured a tough start to the Kolo Toure era.

The Latics have lost three consecutive games, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table. Consecutive 4-1 losses have highlighted just how tough the task ahead will be for their new boss, but it will be hoped 2023 can bring better fortunes.

As for Hull City, Liam Rosenior has made his side a tough nut to crack since coming in to replace Shota Arveladze.

The Tigers have lost only one of their last seven Championship games and a Friday night win Birmingham City marked a big result for the side. Oscar Estupinan’s winner means Hull are now four unbeaten heading into the New Year.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Wigan have been a hard watch for much of this season but the past two games have made for especially difficult viewing. If it’s any consolation, I don’t think they’ll fall to another 4-1 defeat here, but I can’t see them coming away with an important win.

“Rosenior has made his Hull side a really tough one to face and their away record is actually up there with the best in the league. They look to be back on track and hopefully, they can really push on in 2023.

“They’ve not lost away from home in six games and I can see that run continuing here. I’m backing the Tigers to take another important three points back to Humberside.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Hull City

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

Luke Phelps

“I was quietly confident that Toure would drag Wigan out of the bottom three. He’s had a tough run of fixtures so far though and it’s made for a pretty poor start to life in the dugout for him.

“Hull meanwhile were stabilising, and building up to what was a really big win at Birmingham City. Even on the road, I think the Tigers will go into this one confident of a win – a win that I’m going to back them to claim.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Hull City