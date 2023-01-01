‘A step too far’ – QPR v Sheffield United prediction: The72

QPR host Sheffield United tomorrow in Championship action.

QPR have won just one in their past five and their recent 3-0 collapse against Luton Town has left a lot to be desired. Neil Critchley hasn’t come into the best situation, but he’s been unable to turn their fortunes around so far and his side have slipped from the play-offs to 13th in albeit a very tight league table.

Sheffield United remain 2nd in the Championship following their narrow win over Blackpool midweek. The Blades have now won five in a row and Paul Heckingbottom’s men look more than capable of achieving promotion this season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“QPR’s squad is capable of much better than what they’re currently showing. Against Luton Town they dominated the ball but were wasteful and Luton were able to be more efficient with their possession. Critchley does have quality to work with, but several games in short succession won’t help him eliminate the errors with limited time on the training pitch.

“The Blades could well come into this one and keep the ball away from the hosts making for a frustrating 90 minutes against a squad who are currently performing light-years ahead of QPR. Sheffield United can’t afford to slip up and let Burnley extend their lead, so I expect them to be clinical and ruthless from the outset.

“However, QPR were up there for a reason and they are capable of producing these results against tough opposition. But, I think it may be a step too far this weekend.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-2 Sheffield United

James Ray

“Better days are coming for QPR, but I can see this one making for a difficult day at the office for Critchley and co.

“Sheffield United are absolutely flying at the moment and for me, there’s not going to be any slowing them down for a while. Them and Burnley are far clear of any other side in the division and they only seem to be getting better. That’s a testament to Paul Heckingbottom, with the Blades not resting on their laurels.

“QPR might be on the receiving end of another tough defeat here.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-3 Sheffield United