‘A reality check for…’ – Swansea City v Burnley prediction: The72

Swansea City host Burnley in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Swansea City come into this one off the back of a huge, much-needed win over Watford on Friday night.

Russell Martin’s side had gone eight without a win before they thrashed Slaven Bilic’s side 4-0. The result has certainly eased nerves in South Wales but with Burnley up next, the Swans know they’ll have their work cut out here.

As for Burnley, they’ve now won five games in a row in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Their 1-0 win over Stoke City on Friday night also marked their fourth clean sheet in five games.

Now, ahead of tomorrow’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“That win over Watford should be a big turning point for the Swans. It was one of their best performances of 2022, so they can’t go into the New Year in much better fashion.

“However, a clash against Burnley is a different story. For me, the Clarets are clear of all other sides in the division with the exception of Sheffield United. It’s hard to see anything but an away win given just how good Kompany’s side.

“After the highs of Friday night, this could be a reality check for Swansea.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve raved about Burnley this season! If they weren’t already showing signs of promotion, then a win last time out at Stoke on a cold midweek night should tell you all you need to know about the Clarets.

“Swansea though claimed a rather unexpected win v Watford last time out. And it was a resounding win too. With Joel Piroe finding his scoring touch again, anything is possible for the Swans this season.

“But I can’t bet against Burnley in this one.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-3 Burnley