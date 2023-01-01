‘A perfect start to 2023’ – Stoke City v Preston North End prediction: The72

Stoke City host Preston North End in the Championship on Monday afternoon.

Stoke City come into tomorrow’s clash off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Burnley on Friday night.

It’s been dismal viewing for the Potters’ home faithful this season. They boast one of the worst home records in the league so far and against Preston North End, they’ll be desperate to start off the New Year in the right way.

The Lilywhites have struggled of late as well, so that could offer some encouragement to the hosts. Alex Neil’s former employers have slipped away from the play-off spots after four defeats in their last five Championship games.

They fell to a 2-0 defeat against an impressive West Brom last time out but a victory would move them back within touching distance of the top-six.

Here, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“With both sides going through difficult spells, this is a hard one to call. Stoke’s has been far more prolonged though, with Alex Neil still yet to find any consistency since his arrival and the Potters still lurking just above the relegation zone.

“Their home form has been dismal too, so you can’t help but feel for the home faithful.

“Preston have had a tough patch too but this tie provides a great chance for them to get back on track. They need to strengthen this winter if they’re to fight for a play-off spot but I think they’ll get a perfect start to 2023 here. I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Preston North End

Luke Phelps

“Stoke definitely seem to be stabilising under Alex Neil. I think he’s a really top manager and I’m sure that he’ll eventually succeed with Stoke, who can take some positives from their 1-0 defeat v Burnley last time out.

“Preston meanwhile are just too inconsistent. One game they look like dark horses in the race for promotion and the next, they’re mediocre at best. This is a very difficult game for Preston and I really think they could lose out again in this one – Stoke just seem to have a bit more form and confidence right now.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Preston North End