Wigan Athletic remain without a permanent manager after John Sheridan’s departure to Swindon Town. Here is an updated five candidates for the vacant job-

Leam Richardson- He remains one of the frontrunners for the full-time position after being placed in temporary charge. He was Paul Cook’s assistant at the DW Stadium. Some Wigan fans are open to him getting the job, as covered by The72.



Gary Caldwell- The ex-Latics defender guided them to the League One title in 2016 before he was sacked during the season after in the Championship. He is being linked with a return to the North West side and could have unfinished business.

Steve Cotterill- He has been out of the game for a while now and could see the Wigan vacancy as an opportunity to get back into the dugout. The experienced boss has previously managed the likes of Cheltenham Town, Portsmouth, Bristol City and Birmingham City.

Nigel Adkins- The former Scunthorpe United, Southampton and Reading boss used to play for Wigan. He is available and has been since parting company with Hull City in June 2019. Could he be tempted to a return to the Latics as their manager now?

Paul Ince- His name has emerged as a potential outsider for Wigan. His last managerial role came at Blackpool six years ago. Ince has also been at Macclesfield Town, MK Dons and Blackburn Rovers in the past, the latter of whom he managed in the Premier League.

