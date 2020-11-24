Dwight Gayle is a proven goalscorer in the Championship and would be ideal for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are crying out for some more quality up front and the current Premier League man fits the bill for the Yorkshire side.

Gayle, who is 31 years old, played under Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss Tony Pulis at Crystal Palace.

Pulis should look to reunite with him at Hillsborough in the January transfer window to sharpen his attack. Gayle has fallen out-of-favour at Newcastle and should leave for more game time.

He spent the 2018/19 season on loan in the Championship at West Bromwich Albion and fired 24 goals to help the Baggies get into the Play-Offs that year.

Gayle had spells at Dagenham and Redbridge and Bishop’s Stortford before Peterborough United snapped him up in 2012. He went onto score 13 goals in 29 appearances for the Posh which earned him a move to the top flight with Crystal Palace for around £4.5 million.

He impressed for the Eagles in his three seasons at Selhurst, bagging a combined 25 goals. Newcastle then signed him in 2016 after their relegation to the Championship and Gayle’s 23 goals fired them to an immediate promotion under Rafa Benitez.

The forward struggled for opportunities with Steve Bruce’s side and could be open to leaving this winter.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Pulis will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad in the next transfer window and should target Gayle.

Should SWFC target Gayle?