Peterborough United tried to sign goalkeeper Luke Steele in the summer, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The Posh were interested in luring the veteran stopper to London Road in August but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

Steele, who is 36 years old, remains a free agent since being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. He spent the past year-and-a-half on loan at fellow Championship side Millwall as cover.

The ex-England youth international is a vastly experienced ‘keeper and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date.

Speaking on the latest Under the Cosh podcast on YouTube, he said: “Barry (Fry) tried to sign me a few weeks ago. Barry tried to sign me in August but it just wasn’t right, I wanted to go and play and I wasn’t sure if I was going to play.

“And with the financial rules at the moment, they couldn’t really give me any money at all. And then they signed somebody, so it’s just not quite worked out.”

He added: “But I was just saying before this, it’s not my dream but my kind of heart and my soul at the moment is saying that I want to play for Peterborough, so I want to make that happen. But, obviously you know timing is what it’s all about, so if I can somehow do that, that would be great.”

Steele is a familiar face to fans of the likes of Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion, Barnsley, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

It will be interesting to see if any Football League sides take a punt on him in the near future.

