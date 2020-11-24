Charlton Athletic travel to Burton Albion tonight and will be looking to carry on their strong start to the season.

The Addicks will be eager to bounce back from their 1-1 draw against Gillingham last time out, a game in which their opponents were handed a soft penalty to score.

Lee Bowyer’s side had previously won their past six games in League One before being interrupted by two cup games last week.

Charlton currently sit 5th in the table and are two points off the automatic promotion slots.

Burton haven’t won in nine games in the league and are bottom of the division, meaning it is a game the visitors are expected to win. Another defeat tonight and the pressure could start to mount on the Brewers’ boss Jake Buxton.

Bowyer has said, as per the Addicks’ official club website: “The schedule is crazy at the moment, so we have to patch them up and get them ready to go again on Tuesday. We want to try and win every game and we were disappointed not to get all three points [on Saturday], but we’ve still got this unbeaten run of form which gives us a lot of confidence.”

Here is a predicted line-up for Charlton-

Goalkeeper- Ben Amos

Defenders- Chris Gunter, Jason Pearce, Darren Pratley, Ben Purrington

Midfielders- Albie Morgan, Ben Watson, Andrew Shinnie

Forwards- Paul Smyth, Omar Bogle, Conor Washington

In other Addicks news, Celtic remain keen on their currently injured midfielder Alfie Doughty, as covered by The72 yesterday.

