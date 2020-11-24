Middlesbrough have today confirmed that Jonny Howson has signed a new contract with the club.

The former Leeds United and Norwich City midfielder is in his fourth full season at the Riverside. He’s featured over 150 times for the Boro and today pens a new deal which will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2022.

He’s so far featured in all 12 of Boro’s Championship games this season.

Having missed just six Championship fixtures in the last four seasons for the club, Howson has proved to be one of Boro’s best players of their recent history.

A reliable and dynamic midfielder who’s captained the club on occasion, the fans quickly warmed to him and under Neil Warnock, Howson has proved as influential as ever.

Now aged 32, Howson shows no signs of slowing down and his new deal – an extension of one year – could well be extended further by the club.

Boro have had a strong start to the season.

They currently sit in 8th-place of the Championship table after a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich City last time out – the Canaries moved up to 1st with the win.

Warnock is proving effective once again in the Championship and he could yet guide Boro to an unlikely promotion into the Premier League – it’d be his fourth as a Championship manager.

Howson though will be delighted with the extension and the fans too – a more than competent player, with bags of experience and leadership.