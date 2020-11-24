Former Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland and West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce is an emerging favourite for the vacant Derby County job.

The stalwart manager has also managed Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Crystal Palace, Everton and England, having been out of work since his Goodison Park departure in 2018.

He’s been loosely linked with vacancies since, but he seems close to taking on the Derby County job.

Dubbed an expert in avoiding relegation, Allardyce seems a popular appointment among Derby fans, who see their side sitting bottom of the Championship table.

The rumours emerged last night and needless to say, plenty of Derby fans took to Twitter to have their say on the potential appointment.

As it stands, Wayne Rooney and co remain in interim charge and will take charge of their trip to Middlesbrough tomorrow night.

