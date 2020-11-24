Former Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland and West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce is an emerging favourite for the vacant Derby County job.

The stalwart manager has also managed Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Crystal Palace, Everton and England, having been out of work since his Goodison Park departure in 2018.

He’s been loosely linked with vacancies since, but he seems close to taking on the Derby County job.

Dubbed an expert in avoiding relegation, Allardyce seems a popular appointment among Derby fans, who see their side sitting bottom of the Championship table.

The rumours emerged last night and needless to say, plenty of Derby fans took to Twitter to have their say on the potential appointment.

As it stands, Wayne Rooney and co remain in interim charge and will take charge of their trip to Middlesbrough tomorrow night.

See what Derby fans are saying about Allardyce here:

Sam Allardyce & Steve McClaren are the big movers today. I’d take either to shake things up and pick up some much needed wins. The market still suggests that nobody knows who is really in the frame. Would really like someone in before Wycombe & Coventry home games #DCFC #dcfcfans — Stuart Forsyth (@sjforsyth) November 23, 2020

waffle — Kyle 🇦🇪 (@CooperKyIe) November 23, 2020

Wouldn't be my first choice, however there isn't many other managers like Allardyce that will keep you up, get you up and keep you there. #dcfc — Phillip Cocu's Derby🇦🇪 (@Sheik_rams) November 23, 2020

Anybody who doesn’t want Allardyce is in denial that we are in a relegation battle. #dcfcfans#dcfc — f#cking love Derby ⚫️⚪️ (@derbytwits) November 23, 2020

Allardyce waaaaayy out (as good as appointed) in front with Skybet now, that'll do for me…… #dcfc #BigSam — Pete Jackson (@dcfcpete82) November 23, 2020

8/11 Sam Allardyce is running away with it, could do a lot worse than that 🐏 #dcfc — Rʏᴀɴ Tɪᴢᴢᴀʀᴅ (@ryantizzard) November 23, 2020