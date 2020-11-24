QPR host Rotherham United in the Championship tonight.

Mark Waburton’s side start this round of fixtures in 18th-place of the Championship table, after a 1-1 draw at home to Watford resumed their league duties last weekend.

Tonight, they face a newly-promoted Rotherham side who’ve been holding their own in the Championship so far, but the Millers sit a place behind QPR in 19th.

Here we take a look at how we expect QPR to line-up tonight:

GK Seny Dieng – The 25-year-old has made the no.1 spot his own – in no doubt to start tonight.

LB Niko Hamalainen – Should return to the starting line-up for the contested Lee Wallace. Pacey, good going forward.

CB Yoann Barbet – Confident centre-half who’s been forming a good partnership alongside Rob Dickie. Preferred choice of Warburton’s.

CB Rob Dickie – Will be asseses ahead of tonight’s game having been injured for the Watford draw. If fit, will no doubt return to the starting line-up.

RB Todd Kane – Controversial player last time round but is slowly proving his worth and winning fans over. Well-rounded full-back.

CM Dom Ball – Fan favourite, but has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot this season. Been playing out-of-position recently but could return to his usual spot in-front of the defence tonight.

CM Tom Carroll – Quietly going about his business. Accurate passer and keeps things ticking over nicely. Covers a lot of ground.

LW Albert Adomah – Impresses when involved. Started from the bench last time out and could well return to the left-wing position tonight.

CAM Ilias Chair – Moving into the middle from the left. Looks better when playing as a no.10, but needs to kick-on this season and make that role his own.

RW Bright Osayi-Samuel – Capable of destroying any defence on his day. Had a stop-start season after summer speculation, but very likely to start on the right tonight.

ST Lyndon Dykes – Started from the bench last time out. Scotland’s no.9 and a favourite amongst Rs fans – still waiting for his first goal from open play.