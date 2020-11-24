Birmingham City new boy Alen Halilovic rejected opportunities from elsewhere to join the Championship side, as per a report by Spanish news outlet AS.

The Croatia international had other offers from clubs in Europe but opted to link up with Aitor Karanka’s men on a free transfer.

Halilovic, who is 24 years old, has joined the Blues on a deal until the end of the season having left AC Milan last month.

Birmingham will be hoping he adds a creative spark into their ranks after a slow start to the new season.

Halilovic has a point to prove in the game and will be eager to impress in England.

He started his career at Dinamo Zagreb and burst onto the scene as a youngster to earn a move to Barcelona in 2014. However, he played just once for the Spanish giants and was loaned out to Sporting Gijon during his time at Camp Nou.

Halilovic left Barca on a permanent deal for Hamburg in 2016 but found himself back in La Liga on loan at Las Palmas shortly after.

AC Milan then came calling for him two years ago and the Serie A side shipped him out to Standard Liege and SC Heerenveen over the past two campaigns.

Halilovic needs a bit of stability in his career and tends to chop and change clubs. He will be hoping Birmingham can provide him with some and he can help them rise up the second tier table this term.





