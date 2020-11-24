Sheffield United are keeping a keen eye on the progress of their players out on loan, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The Blades have a few youngsters out on loan in the Football League, including Rhys Norrington-Davies and Regan Slater at Luton Town and Hull City respectively.

Chris Wilder’s side are monitoring their performances and assessing whether they can develop into Sheffield United’s first-team in the future.

Norrington-Davies, who is 21 years old, has made a strong start to life at Luton having previously been at Barrow and Rochdale over recent seasons.

Slater, on the other hand, has helped Hull rise to the top of the League One table.

Wilder has said: “There’s a loans manager who keeps us up-to-date, there is contact with the club, footage and as you can imagine we get coverage of every game. There is also talk from staff to staff. They are not just out there and forgotten about. They are out there to play well and be their best players.”

He added: “If Rhys, for example, wants to play in the Premier League or play for Sheffield United, he has to be one of Luton’s best players.

“He understands that and we keep track of that through our scouting situation and contacts that we have in the game. We will monitor his progress, he has done great and we will assess it at the end of the season what we do and where he goes with it.”

The reality is if Sheffield United are relegated from the Premier League this term then these players could be options for the next campaign.

The Blades will be hoping they can carry on their development this term.

Will Sheffield United go down?