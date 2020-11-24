Former Charlton Athletic and Reading manager Alan Pardew has been announced as the new technical director of Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia.

Amongst Charlton and Reading, Pardew is also famed for his stints in charge of Newcastle United and West Ham United.

In his later career, he’s become something of a journeyman – he’s had fleeting spells in charge of Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion, most recently spending a season at ADO Den Haag.

His side were facing relegation, only for the Dutch Eredivisie season to be cancelled and Pardew spared his blushes.

He would leave the club soon after the end of the season, on a mutually agreed basis, before yesterday being announces as the new technical director of CSKA Sofia.

It’s another strange turn in the career of Pardew.

He’s long been a watchable character on the sidelines and in interviews and for all the slack he’s taken, he’s actually had some decent success as a manager.

With Reading, he finished runner-up in the 2001/02 Second Division having oversaw over 200 games, and with West Ham he would win the Championship play-offs in 2005, and reach the FA Cup final in the next.

His best spell came at Newcastle though where he managed 185 games in charge, famed for his ‘bumper’ eight-year contract at the club.

Den Haag proved a forgetful experience for the 59-year-old, who also lasted 90 games in charge of Charlton between 2006 and 2008, having made over 100 appearances for them as a player in his heyday.

Fans of all clubs will no doubt be paying attention to his newfound role.