Manchester United look set to end their summer-long pursuit of Bournemouth favourite David Brooks, with reports linking the Red Devils with Marcel Sabitzer.

The Red Bull Leipzig man has been filling in the right-wing spot this season, as has Brooks for Bournemouth.

It comes after a summer of speculation had linked with the Welshman with Old Trafford, only for the move to never materialise.

Bournemouth have place high valuations on all their assets upon relegation and Brooks was one – the club expected at least £25 million for his services.

It seemingly deterred United but after Brooks early season form, it looked like United might be keeping tabs on his progression with a January bid a possibility.

Now though, with rumours strongly linking Ole Gunnar Solksjaer with Sabitzer, it seems likely that the club will drop their interest in Brooks – for now at least.

He’s a very similar player to Brooks – he’s a creative midfielder adopting a much wider role than in previous seasons and under Jason Tindall, Brooks is flourishing.

Having returned from injury at the end of last month, the 23-year-old would score a brace in the 3-1 win at Birmingham City to announce his return, netting for Wales over the break too.

He shone again in their last outing against Reading and is making up what seems to be the most devastating front-three in the league alongside om Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma.

January could be a contested time for a lot of Bournemouth players but for Brooks, it seems like United are cooling their interest, and he could well help Bournemouth on their way back to the top-flight.