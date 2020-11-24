Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is set to leave the club on loan in January. Having spent the 2018/19 season on loan with Derby County, the 22-year-old has previously left the door open for a return to Pride Park.

Joining the club ahead of Frank Lampard’s appointment, Tomori would go on to make 47 Championship appearances in the 2018/19 season for Derby, in the league and play-offs combined.

It was a breakthrough season for the Chelsea man and upon Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge, Tomori would go back with him and become involved with the first-team.

In what was his maiden Premier League season, Tomori made 15 league appearances.

He quickly dropped out of contention though and this season, with the arrival of Thiago Silva, Tomori has been limited to just one Premier League appearance.

The Telegraph report that Lampard will allow Tomori to leave the club on loan in January and given his previous Derby stint, and his openness in coming back, could Derby be about to land the defender once again?

Given Derby’s league position and managerial status, Tomori’s next move could well depend on Derby’s – last night, rumours emerged that Sam Allardyce was in line for the Derby job.

It’s an appointment that’s actually exciting a lot of fans but it’s one that could well see Derby’s previous foothold in the transfer market dwindle.

Under Lampard, or even under the unlikely candidate of John Terry, Derby might have a much more prominent pull in the transfer market which could’ve seen the likes of Tomori return.

It’d be a huge result if Derby could tempt Tomori back for half-a-season, but ever-unlikely with plenty of Premier League clubs looking for defensive additions.