Speaking to BBC Sport, Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has said the club considered sending attacking starlet out on loan in the summer transfer window.

Swansea City academy graduate Liam Cullen made his Championship debut for the senior side in February 2020. Since coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw vs Preston North End, Cullen has gone on to notch up another 10 appearances, scoring once.

Five of those have come this season, with Cullen starting in Swansea City’s 1-0 win over Rotherham United at the weekend.

Now, in the wake of his strong performance on Saturday, Swans boss Steve Cooper has revealed that the club discussed the possibility of spending him out on loan in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the BBC, Cooper said:

“It could have been an easy option to put him out on loan. We did talk about that, but we felt he was really growing with us.

“He is a great lad. Very humble and respectful but at the same time, a really good character and I know he possesses a lot of self-belief. So I was never worried about him not being able to handle a first-team game because I know he backs himself.”

After Cullen’s performance against Rotherham, it will be interesting to see if the forward can nail down a spot in the senior side over the course of this season.

