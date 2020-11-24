Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has said assist-king Joe Ward will be out for at least a month.

Peterborough United winger Joe Ward has been in impressive form for Darren Ferguson’s side this season. The 25-year-old has provided the most assists out of every League One player, laying on six assists in 13 games.

Ward has also netted two goals, becoming one of the Posh’s star players. Now, an injury update has emerged regarding the winger.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson has revealed that Ward is set for at least a month on the sidelines. Ward will undergo a “small operation”, meaning that either Ryan Broom or Idris Kanu will fill in for the absent Ward against Plymouth Argyle. He said:

“We could tell Joe wasn’t right during the Blackpool game. He wasn’t playing with his usual energy so he will have a small operation and miss all the games leading up to Christmas.

“It’s a blow, but it’s a chance for someone else to stake a claim for a shirt. When players are knocking on my door asking why they are not playing I tell them to make sure they take the chance when it comes.

“We could go with Ryan [Broom] or with Idris [Kanu] tomorrow. We signed Ryan for a reason in the summer. He’s a very good player who is used to playing regularly and he just needs to remember why we brought him and play like he can.”

Peterborough United fans, who do you think should replace Ward for Tuesday’s game vs Plymouth Argyle? Ryan Broom or Idris Kanu? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Ryan Broom or Idris Kanu?