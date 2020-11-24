Speaking to Grimsby Live, Grimsby Town manager Ian Holloway has said the situation of Bilel Mohsni’s future at the club remains unresolved.

Since joining Grimsby Town in the summer, former Rangers and Southend United man Bilel Mohsni has played just once for the Mariners.

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway told Grimsby Live last week that Mohsni and fellow defender Ludvig Ohman had both left. However, former Rangers man Mohsni took to social media to say he is still with the club, leaving fans confused as to whether or not he has left.

Now, Holloway has moved to provide further insight into the situation. Speaking on Monday, Holloway said that Mohsni’s situation remains unresolved, adding that he took part in training in the morning.

“The situation is, he’s got a contract. As far as I know, it hasn’t been sorted out between the club and him. We did agree. I’ve told the board that I’m trying to make way for January and I’ve got some senior players that I won’t be keeping next summer.

I feel I need to tell them that now so that in this Covid situation they can get ready and get their agents on the fact that. There’s lots of people out of work, they might be able to get set up.

“If the club can then do a deal to get them out of that contract, they might find other employment, and we might get out of that contract so I can bring some other people in.

“I don’t deal with that, that’s not my gambit. What I’ve said is I can do without those because I need to do this.

“I was told one minute by John Fenty that was agreed, and the next minute it wasn’t agreed. As far as I’m concerned, I think Ludvig is agreed and his is sorted. I’m not sure about Mohsni’s, he was in training this morning.”

